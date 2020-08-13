East Idaho Woman Hospitalized after Pursuit Called Off
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-An east Idaho woman was injured after she allegedly fled from authorities Wednesday night in Pocatello.
According to Idaho State Police, 26-year-old Marita Gonzales, of Pocatello, had fled from a Bannock County Sheriff's Deputy who had stopped pursuing her at around 12:30 p.m. Gonzales was driving a 2003 Cadillac DeVille when she went into an intersection at a high rate of speed and crashed into a parked commercial vehicle.
ISP said in a statement Gonzales was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. She was taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The incident is under investigation.
