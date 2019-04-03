Easter Bunny Coming To Magic Valley Mall For Fun And Photos

Easter is April 21 and the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls is welcoming the holiday's furry mascot for a two-week visit with area families and children.

Beginning April 6, the mall is going to be offering families the opportunity to come down for photographs with the Easter Bunny, according to an announcement made on its Facebook page on April 1.

The Magic Valley Mall is also giving people a chance to win a $30 photo package with the Easter Bunny with an offer on the mall's main website. Those who sign up (or already have) for the mall's eClub, will be entered to for a shot at the prize.

The Easter Bunny will be at the mall from April 6-20, 2019. Photo opportunities will take place from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., weekdays, 12 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m.

To visit the Magic Valley Mall's future events page, click here . For more information about the Easter Bunny's visit, phone 208-733-3000.