Eastern Idaho Deputy Killed Monday Identified

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The eastern Idaho deputy struck by the vehicle of another sheriff's deputy Monday morning had been with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office for a little more than a year.

The sheriff's office identified the officer killed as Deputy Wyatt Maser, who had answered a call to help another deputy with a woman who had been wielding a machete early Monday morning after her vehicle had rolled east of Idaho Falls. Deputy Maser was struck while standing in the roadway by another responding officer identified as Sgt. Randy Flegel. Other deputies and first responders with the Idaho Falls Fire Department attempted life saving measures on Deputy Maser as he was being taken to Eastern Idaho Medical Center, but died from his injuries.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it had received an outpouring of condolences to the agency and family of Deputy Maser who started working for them in April of 2019. "Dep. Maser was known as a hard working member of our team and family, and our hearts are filled with sadness at his loss," according to the sheriff's office.

A memorial fund has been set up for the Maser family at ISU Credit Union in Idaho Falls under the name "Bonneville County FOP, Wyatt Maser Memorial Account." Funeral arrangements are pending. Idaho State Police is handling the investigation into the deputy's death.