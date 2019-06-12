Eastern Idaho Woman Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

(KLIX) – An eastern Idaho woman has been sentenced for insurance fraud.

Ana Rico-Dumont, 38, of Pocatello was sentenced Monday in Sixth District Court to three years of felony probation, according to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. She pleaded guilty on April 8.

As part of her probation, Rico-Dumont must complete 100 hours of community service, and pay $839 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance and $25 to Allstate.

Information from Wasden’s office explained that Rico-Dumont lost her wedding ring while at work on July 17, 2016. Nine days later, she added the ring, which has an appraised value of $15,200, to her Allstate renter’s policy. On Sept. 3 of that same year, she filed a claim alleging she had lost the ring at work the previous week.

An investigation by the Idaho Department of Insurance revealed that Rico-Dumont had provided a false date of loss in an attempt to defraud Allstate into paying the claim.