Easy Idaho Themed Pumpkin Carving Ideas Anyone Can Do

I am terrible at pumpkin carving. I have zero patience and skills but I try every year anyway. I might be able to get away with doing some of these pumpkins though because we found some Idaho themed pumpkin carving ideas that pretty much anyone can do.

1 Idaho Vandal "I" Essentially all you have to do is carve a capital "I" into a pumpkin. It is a pretty basic design but for someone who really loves the Vandals, it is perfect.

2 "BSU" A little more complicated than just the "I" if you carved the letters "BSU" into a pumpkin it could be pretty cool.

3 Outline of Idaho Sure Idaho isn't straight but you don't have to focus on all the jagged edges. Just do a brief outline of the state.

4 A potato Really that is just an oblong circle. That is super easy and definitely Idaho

5 A Heart Just a simple heart would be great. Hearts are all over Idaho, whether it be IdaHome or something else.

6 Paint it Ida"Home" Rather than carving, if you are better with a paintbrush you can paint the pumpkin and do the IdahoHome logo with the heart in the place of Twin Falls. That would be cool

7 A Sugar Beet Also a pretty easy shape to obtain, mostly just a circle. Even if people don't know what all of them would be doesn't mean they aren't worth doing.