Easy Idaho Themed Pumpkin Carving Ideas Anyone Can Do

alexcoolok

I am terrible at pumpkin carving. I have zero patience and skills but I try every year anyway. I might be able to get away with doing some of these pumpkins though because we found some Idaho themed pumpkin carving ideas that pretty much anyone can do.

 

  • 1

    Idaho Vandal "I"

    Essentially all you have to do is carve a capital "I" into a pumpkin. It is a pretty basic design but for someone who really loves the Vandals, it is perfect.

  • 2

    "BSU"

    A little more complicated than just the "I" if you carved the letters "BSU" into a pumpkin it could be pretty cool.

  • 3

    Outline of Idaho

    Sure Idaho isn't straight but you don't have to focus on all the jagged edges. Just do a brief outline of the state.

  • 4

    A potato

    Really that is just an oblong circle. That is super easy and definitely Idaho

  • 5

    A Heart

    Just a simple heart would be great. Hearts are all over Idaho, whether it be IdaHome or something else.

  • 6

    Paint it Ida"Home"

    Rather than carving, if you are better with a paintbrush you can paint the pumpkin and do the IdahoHome logo with the heart in the place of Twin Falls. That would be cool

  • 7

    A Sugar Beet

    Also a pretty easy shape to obtain, mostly just a circle. Even if people don't know what all of them would be doesn't mean they aren't worth doing.

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time

Filed Under: Halloween, idaho, Pumpkin, Twin Falls
Categories: Halloween, Lifestyle
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top