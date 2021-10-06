KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating after a bull elk was found north of Ketchum without its head and the rest left to waste. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game recently received a tip on the Citizens Against Poaching hotline alerting them to the discovery of the dead elk near the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters in the Konrad Creek area.

Idaho Fish and Game said the whole animal, except for its head and antlers, were left intact. The animal may have been killed sometime between September 28 and October 1. Conservation officers is asking the public for any information because they have little to go on at this time. You can call the Magic Valley Idaho Fish and Game regional office at (208) 324-4359, or the senior conservation officer at (208) 539-4403. The Citizens Against Poaching hotline is 1- (800) 632-5999.

Get our free mobile app