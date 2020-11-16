Elko Police Seek Person of Interest in Murder of Teen

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Authorities in Elko, Nevada have released images of a person of interest connected to the shooting of a teenage employee at a fast food restaurant at the beginning of the month that landed a 24-year-old man behind bars charged with murder.

The Elko Police Department has sent out a request on social media asking people to help identify the person of interest related to the November 1, shooting of 16-year-old Kylee Leniz. Police have not said how the person of interest may be connected to the shooting. The high school student had been shot that evening when 24-year-old Justin Mullis allegedly walked up to the drive-thru window and opened fire. Mullis, of Winnemucca, Nevada turned himself in after an acquaintance drove him to the police station a day after the shooting. Mullis is facing one count of open murder. In an earlier announcement the Elko Police Department said they believed the shooting was random.

Elko Police have asked for anyone with information on the person of interest to call one of their detectives at 775-777-7310. Anyone who calls in with information can remain anonymous.