UPDATE: Suspect arrested:

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Elko authorities say a juvenile worker at a fast-food restaurant later died after being shot through a drive-up window on Sunday, meanwhile a suspect in the shooting has been arrested.

The Elko Police Department along with other law enforcement responded to the shooting at around 9:36 p.m. November 1, at the McDonald's on Idaho Street. Police say a man, now identified as 24-year-old Justin Mullis, of Winnemucca, allegedly walked up to the drive-thru window and fired through it hitting a juvenile female employee. The victim, identified as 16-year-old Kylee Leniz, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say Leniz was a student at Elko High School, which has made available extra staff for students and faculty who may need emotional support.

The suspect was driven to the Elko Police Department Monday afternoon by an acquaintance. Police believe the crime was random and the investigation has not found any connection between the victim and the accused. Mullis is facing one count of open murder.

Elko Police Department