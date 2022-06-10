I don’t know if it is fair to say that I have a favorite place in Idaho since there are so many places that I love, but the Pine/Featherville area near Anderson Ranch Reservoir is definitely at the top of my list.

Credit Nikele Wood/Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors Credit Nikele Wood/Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors loading...

Since I love that area so much, I often look at real estate options. Most of the time there isn’t anything for sale because everyone wants to own land there or live there. So this is a unique opportunity: there is currently a cozy cabin for sale in Featherville.

The cabin is 2,400 square feet with a price tag of just under a million dollars and it sits on a good-sized lot of 1.17 acres at 4125 N Diamond Bar Place in Featherville.

Cozy Cabin For Sale in My Favorite Idaho Location The Pine/Featherville area near Anderson Ranch Reservoir is definitely at the top of my list of the best places for a vacation in Idaho.

Even if you don’t own a cabin in the Featherville area, you can still enjoy the awesome outdoor features of the land. There are natural hot springs that flow into the South Fork Boise River where the N Pine-Featherville Road crosses it. Anderson Ranch Reservoir is just a few minutes away and the entire area is covered with rivers, trails, and the beauty of the great outdoors. You may even catch a glimpse of Bigfoot in the yard of one of the cabins if you keep your eyes open.

