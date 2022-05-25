Summer is coming and many of us are beginning to book summer trips and activities, and figuring out what type of fun we will be having with our families this year. There is much to do and many things to see. You can go to a family reunion, road trip, fly to a beach getaway, or even stay in the area and enjoy some fun around here. There are plenty of options and luckily there are sites that can help us figure out where to go and what to do this summer.

The Best 150 Things to Do this Summer

Travel Lemming, an online travel guide, released their list of the top 150 things to do in the USA this summer, and trying to do it all may seem impossible, but it is a nice guide to help plan out the summer. Festivals, road trips, cities, mountains, beaches, the list covers it all. All across the country, there is a ton to see, do, and experience, including many in the region. For those that enjoy hiking and the outdoors, you can head to Utah and hit up all five of their national parks, which is 45 on the list. Make a drive to our neighbors of the north and visit Glacier Park in Montana, which is 59 on the list. Visit Jackson, Wyoming, and the Grand Tetons. There is much to see and do, and even Idaho made the list.

Visit Goldbug Hot Springs near Salmon, Idaho

Coming in at 56 on the list of 150 things to do this summer, is soaking in Goldbug Hot Spring near Salmon, Idaho. While locals will be upset that this gem has been published, it is nice to see a part of Idaho paradise included. According to the article, due to growing popularity, the best times to visit are at dawn or dusk. It is a slight hike, but the beauty on the journey to Goldbug makes it enjoyable, as well as the payoff of relaxing in a natural hot spring at the end. Mountains views, waterfalls, and a relaxing soak sound like a great way to spend a summer afternoon or evening in Idaho this year.

To check out the full list from Travel Lemming, make sure to click the link above. Summer is just beginning and there is plenty of time to get out and see how many on the list you can do, or maybe even discover something that should have been included. Make sure to take a day sometime this year and head up to Goldbug Hot Springs and enjoy a beautiful hike and relaxing soak. You will be glad that you did. Here's to a fantastic summer ahead.

