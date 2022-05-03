Engage in Education event is in Downtown Twin Falls at the Twin Falls City Park. The event is to celebrate the school district and the community that has helped it flourish over the last century.

Engage In Education Event

The event will be on Wednesday. May 4th at the Twin Falls City Park. It starts at 4:30 pm and runs until 7 pm. Each school from the district will be displaying information about the different programs they offer and celebrating the students involved already that make those programs great. Each school will also have a live performance of some sort.

Bring The Entire Family To The Park

They will be serving 5 thousand Falls Brand hotdogs to the community. It will come with chips and a Clif bar as well. So you can bring the entire family for some free food and you can get more information about the schools and what they have to offer. They also suggest that you wear your school colors and show some support.

The Twin Falls School District stated that they are doing this event to show support for the community that has been supporting them. They stated that a school district does not just stick around for 115 years without the community to support them. If you are curious about some of the amazing opportunities the Twin Falls School District has to offer your students, this is a great way to do so. Make sure you show your school pride!

Get our free mobile app

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.