Enjoy Treasure Hunting? Buy From Local Idahoans On Facebook

The holidays are here and the deals and shopping or ramping up. Songs are playing in department stores, lights are hanging on houses and Santa is beginning to appear everywhere you look. With shopping easier than it has ever been, what are ways to complete all those wish lists? The majority of people are doing shopping on their phones or online and with pick up at major stores, nobody even has to go in and browse like the old days.

There is a way to shop local though and find great deals year-round, that can also help you connect with people in the area while shopping and to complete those shopping lists you have. Facebook marketplace is a great way to shop from other Facebook users in the area and can be a steal if you come across the right item sold by the right person.

Often people will use it to get rid of things or to clear out space, so they will sell things for cheap. What also makes it nice is that, unlike online shopping, you can drive to the person's house or meet them out and about and buy your items that way, rather than waiting for it to come in the mail or be in stock.

Credit: Jeff

Credit: Jeff

It's easy to use and simple to search for whatever you are looking for. You can find anything from clothes to toys, to furniture, to video games, and anything someone is willing to sell. Some people will even mark items as free so you may have to act fast. The only negative is, if you hesitate or are not browsing at the right time, you can miss out on a good deal or on something you want.

Get our free mobile app

As fun as it is to find good deals, it can also work the other way for you. If you are looking to make some extra cash or clear some space out, you can post and sell things you no longer need as well. Think of it as an online garage sale, without having to drive around and search for one.

So if you don't want to get out in the cold this holiday season and are looking for good deals give Facebook marketplace in Twin Falls a try. While the items may not be new, you may find exactly what you are looking for at a good price. Happy browsing.

Credit: Jeff

Credit: Jeff

Credit: Jeff

Red Flags For Twin Falls, ID