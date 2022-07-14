One thing about the summer is that the days seem to fly by fast, which means weeks go quickly and we are already halfway through July. The time of summer is ticking away quicker than most of us would like and it is why getting out and enjoying every weekend is so important before they are gone and the weather drops again. While it is hotter than many of us would like, it doesn't mean you should stay inside from the heat. Another weekend is about to begin and there are plenty of fun events taking place to enjoy.

Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 - The Superhero Adventure

Credit: Craig McLachlan on Unsplash Credit: Craig McLachlan on Unsplash loading...

If you are not into superheroes these days, you are missing out. Marvel movies and television shows are some of the best and highest grossing in history. Batman returned to theaters this year and DC Comic's Peacemaker was one of the surprise shows of the year so far. Superheroes are more popular than ever before and this event is a chance to be one for a day. Dress up, have fun, and experience superhero activities for a day. The Superhero Adventure takes place in Rupert at the Historic Wilson Theatre on Friday and Saturday. Tickets vary in price and what you can do, but the main ticket, is $25 and you get food, swag, to ride a military convoy, superhero training, an escape room, and much more. Click the link to see all that the event has to offer.

Saturday, July 16 - 5th Annual Christmas in July Shopping Day

Credit: Emma Shappley on Unsplash Credit: Emma Shappley on Unsplash loading...

The weather outside may be hot, but that doesn't mean it isn't too soon to be thinking about everyone's favorite time of year, Christmas. This Saturday will be the 5th annual Christmas in July Shopping Day, taking place from 10 AM to 4 PM at 215 Eastland in Twin Falls. The event is free to enter, there will be raffles every 15 to 20 minutes, and you can start your Christmas shopping a little early. There will be vendors available to share their local crafts and made materials. Don't wait until right before the holiday season, begin stocking up gifts now to spread out the money and the stress. Stop by Christmas in July Shopping Day this weekend.

Saturday, July 16 - 4th Annual Bicycle, Fire, and Water Safety Festival

Credit: Jametlene Reskp on Unsplash Credit: Jametlene Reskp on Unsplash loading...

The 4th annual Bicycle, Fire, and Water Safety Festival will be taking place this Saturday from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Cassia Historical Society Museum. This is a free fun event to teach kids safety about bicycles, where each kid that brings their bike can get a free helmet. There will be a fire truck there and a boat with personnel to teach the kids about fire and water safety and dangers. There will be free popcorn, hotdogs, soda, and cookies. It is a great event to raise awareness for the younger generation, and who knows maybe adults will learn a thing or two as well.

Saturday, July 16 - Hansen Day

Hansen Parade loading...

For those wanting to take a drive to the beautiful town of Hansen this weekend, take in the festivities that Hansen Day has to offer. There will be tons of delicious food available, games, a mechanical bull, bounce houses, a dunk tank, and much more. It will be a fun day for the whole family and a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon. Click on the link to see a list of the vendors and activities.

Saturday, July 16 - Princess for a Day

Credit: Joseph Stalin on Unsplash Credit: Joseph Stalin on Unsplash loading...

For those that have a little girl that runs the house and dreams of being a princess, or maybe is a princess, this is the weekend for you. Princess for a Day takes place from 12 PM to 2 PM at 113 Main Ave. Bring your little princess to meet a princess, get a mini mani, braids, sparkles, and much more. There will be snacks available and music. Let your princess be one for a day at this fun afternoon event this weekend.

Saturday, July 16 - Colt Ford Concert

Colt Ford Young Americans Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

There has been time to recover from Gordy's Highway 30 Music Fest last month, which means it is time to head back out to the Twin Falls Fairgrounds and get your fill of some more country music. Colt Ford will be in concert this Saturday, with the show beginning at 7 PM. Tickets are $25 and proceeds from the concert go towards local children's causes. Also performing that night will be Overtime, Austin Martin, and Devil's County. For ticket information and more on Colt Ford, as well as the event, make sure to click on the link.

Get our free mobile app

The weather is hot and so are the events in the Magic Valley this weekend. Get out and enjoy all that the area has to offer. Learn about safety, spend time with your daughter, spend an afternoon in a mountain town, be a superhero, do some Christmas shopping or enjoy some country music. There is much to do, and if none of these are what you are looking for, you can spend the weekend resting or perhaps fishing, kayaking, or potentially taking a fun weekend trip. Have a safe and fun weekend and enjoy the summer ones while they last.

Places To Get Really High Around Twin Falls Since marijuana is still illegal in Idaho, you can’t legally walk down the street and get high, but there's another way to get high around Twin Falls that is much more socially acceptable.