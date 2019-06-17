Enter Our Summer 2019 Pet Photo Contest

Everyone always says their pet is the cutest. We want to know if yours is. That's why we're giving you a chance to win our Summer 2019 Pet Photo Contest. We're teaming up with Valley View Veterinary Clinic to give you a chance to win an Xbox One: Gears of War Ultimate Edition.

Here's what you need to know to enter your pet photo:

Use the form below to upload your pet's picture. Only one photo per submission. Please include the pet's name and the owner's name. Only PNG and JPG files are allowed for submission. Deadline to enter the contest is 11:59 p.m. MST on June 30, 2019. Finalists will be posted on our website for voting to begin July 1, 2019. The winner will be announced on July 8, 2019.

To schedule an appointment for your small animal, bovine, equine, or other animals, call Valley View Veterinary Clinic at 208-734-7966. A mixed animal clinic, they spend about half of their time working on dogs and cats and the rest on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.