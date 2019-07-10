Kauai Wins 2019 Pet Photo Contest

After giving you a week to submit your pet photos and two weeks to vote, we have a winner to our 2019 pet photo contest. From turtles to horses, and even cats in canoes, you really gave it your all with the submissions.

Ultimately, a listener of 95.7 KEZJ, Eric Gratzer, had the pet with the most votes. His dog, Kauai had nearly 27% of the votes. It seems you really liked the patriotic pup!

Kauai, we hope Eric lets you cuddle with him while he plays his new Xbox One: Gears of War Ultimate Edition.

Shoutout to Valley View Veterinary Clinic for partnering with us for this contest. Also thanks to everyone who submitted photos and participated. It was really fun looking through all your pictures.