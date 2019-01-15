Environmental Kooks Want to Ban Paper Receipts

California’s environmental geniuses are at it again . In an effort to snag some quick headlines liberal politicians are looking to create another inconvenience.

They would like to eliminate paper receipts at stores.

The claim is the paper adds to carbon dioxide emissions and could cause birth defects if you eat large amounts of the strips. We all know we love a bowl of paper for breakfast (hey, it may taste even better than oatmeal!)

When politicians resort to gimmicks and have people dress up as receipts you know liberalism has crossed the line. Or jumped the shark in show business terms.

