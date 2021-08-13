In 2019, Twin Falls experienced its first full-scale rock, paper, scissors tournament. 32 contestants threw down in a single-elimination battle of the hands to win money for local charities. I was lucky to have been there as the host of the event, and we're doing it again this year.

2021 Magic Valley Ro, Sham, Bo Tournament

During the 2019 event, there were 32 contestants playing for the prize money and this year the number of challengers has doubles and so has the money. With 64 businesses playing this year and picking their best rock, paper, scissors players: it is sure to be an epic night. They'll be vying for their share of $16,000 to donate to a local charity of their choice.

The 'Magic Valley Rock Paper Scissors Tournament of Champions' will happen in the Downtown Commons of Twin Falls at the fountain on August 19th, 2021. The event will begin at 5 PM with music and food vendors, then the hand battle action begins at 6. Contestants are encouraged to dress in costumes and prepare an entry song and dance. The winner of the tournament will get $10,000 for the charity of their choice and the respect of the entire Ro Sham Bo community. Event is free to watch so come out and cheer for your favorite group.

The Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament of Champions is presented by First Federal. I will be calling the event and tossing in as many bad dad jokes as possible. Come join us for a fun event that benefits local charities.

Check out the video from the 2019 event:

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 50 photos of American life in 2020