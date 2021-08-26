Twin Falls ID Women’s Only Axe-Throwing Tournament This Saturday

Twin Falls' only competitive axe-throwing gym is hosting a women's only tournament this Saturday, August 28. Those that register to compete will have the opportunity to win cash and prizes.

The Bearded Axe in Twin Falls is inviting southern Idaho women in to show off their axe-throwing skills on Saturday. The Bearded Axe is located at 246 3rd Avenue South, and features several throwing spaces, themed evenings and leagues. They are open Monday through Saturday, and Sundays by appointment only.

Axe-throwing is a hobby that has grown in popularity over the past five years, in which enthusiasts score points for throws at a large circular board, much like darts, but on a much larger, much sharper scale.

The business is locally owned, and opened its doors back in July of 2019. Throwing lanes can be reserved online at the Bearded Axe. For questions regarding the tournament, you can phone 208-933-AXES.

To enter this Saturday's women's only event, a $60 buy-in is mandatory for each competitor. Those interested in competing should sign up sooner than later to assure a lane. More details about this weekend's women's only tournament were shared on the Bearded Axe's Facebook page.

So, if you are looking for some friendly competition this Saturday among other southern Idaho women, and want to see how your axe-throwing skills size up, this is a great opportunity.

Registration for winter league is currently open. For pricing, and other information, click here. Good luck ladies, and may the best woman win.

