Essential Services Listed in Idaho Stay-home Order

On Wednesday Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide Stay-home Order that requires all non-essential operations to stop. The order does allow for essential operations and businesses to continue. What are considered essential operations? The governor's office, and the order defines, what is considered an essential operation of business, you can find the full order HERE, and they are listed bellow:

1. Essential healthcare operations, including:

- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Dentists

- Healthcare providers

- Pharmacies

- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

- Mental health providers

- Ancillary healthcare services

- Nursing homes, or residential healthcare facilities for seniors, adults and children

- Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children

- Veterinary services

2. Essential infrastructure, including:

- Public works construction

- Commercial construction

- Construction of housing (in particular affordable housing or housing for individuals experiencing

homelessness)

- Airport operations

- Law enforcement

- Fire departments

- Water

- Sewer

- Gas

- Electrical

- Oil refining

- Mining

- Roads and highways

- Public transportation

- Solid waste collection and removal

- Transfer and sale of real estate

- Internet, and telecommunications systems (including the provision of essential global, national,

and local infrastructure for computing services, business infrastructure, communications,

telecommunications relay service, and web-based services)

3. Essential services and businesses, including:

- Childcare programs and services

- Essential government services including services and programs offered by the Department of

Health and Welfare

- Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for

economically disadvantaged or other needy individuals

- Plumbers

- Electricians

- Exterminators

- Landscapers

- Grocery stores

- Certified farmers’ markets

- Farm and produce stands

- Supermarkets

- Food banks

- Convenience stores

- Gas stations

- Auto supply stores

- Auto repair and related facilities

- Laundromats

- Dry cleaners

- Laundry service providers

- Hardware stores

- Hotels for purpose of isolation/quarantine or for those providing essentialservices

- Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes

- Food cultivation including farming, livestock, and fishing

- Firearm businesses

- Other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and

vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, liquor, beer, and wine and any other

household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products). This includes

stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to

maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.

4. News media

5. Education services (Visit the State Department of Education website for more information)

6. Essential financial services, including:

- Banks

- Credit Unions

- Insurance

- Services related to financial markets

7. Essential transportation services, including:

- Airlines

- Taxis and other private transportation providers

- Transportation providers supporting essential activities

- Public transportation for essential services

8. Essential food services, including:

- Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out.

- Schools and other entities that typically provide free food services to students or membersof

the public may continue to do so on the condition that the food is provided to students or

members of the public on a pick-up and takeaway basis only. (Schools and other entities that

provide food services under this exemption shall not permit the food to be eaten at the site

where it is provided, or at any other gathering site.)

9. Other essential services, including:

- Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in

compliance with legally mandated activities

- Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home

- Businesses that supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies necessary to

operate

- Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences

- Essential tribal operations

- Essential operations at or related to INL or needed to support or provide supplies to INL