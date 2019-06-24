Everyone Wants To Be As Happy As Henry Winkler Fishing In Idaho

Even if it hasn't felt much like summer, there are plenty of people getting out there doing all the fun summer activities. Henry Winkler was in Idaho last week, and his enjoyment is all of us.

Seriously, I want to be as happy as Henry Winkler catching a fish.

He does look a little chilly out there on the lake, but it wasn't exactly a super warm week. He is cracking jokes, having a good time and reeling in some good looking fish. We love when he comes to Idaho. Come back Henry! See you again soon!