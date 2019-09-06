Dogs are the best adventure buddies in the world! We take them on hikes, car rides, to the park, and for playtime in lakes. But, there is only one day every year that dogs are allowed to swim at Dierkes Lake and that is during the Pooch Splash. This is a great event to close out summer with your best pal playing in Dierkes Lake. Plus it helps out the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. For 2019 the Pooch Splash is on September 14th from 10 AM to 2 PM and tickets are only $10. Some pet owners have been worried about the toxic blue green algae that is plaguing many Idaho lakes - luckily, according to the Department of Environmental Quality, Dierkes Lake is not one of those and is perfectly safe for your pets to play in.

The Pooch Splash will be fun for people and pets. You can play fetch, swim, have fun with the pet photo booth, and test your dog on the agility course. There will also be food, pup cups, a fun identification tag making booth, and you can get your pet microchipped if they aren't already. The first 50 who register at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter get a free personalized ID tag. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Animal Shelter or at the event at Dierkes.