Everything You Need to Know About the Last Days of Boise River Float Season

Are you trying to check off a few more boxes on that "summer bucket list?" If you haven't hit the Boise River for a float in 2019, you're running out of time!

As excited as we are for pumpkin spice and college football, Labor Day weekend is always a little bitter sweet in Idaho's capital city. It always marks the end of Boise River float season!

Boise River Raft and Tube at Barber Park will close up shop for the season Monday at 9 p.m. after the last rafts are returned. (They'll be renting rafts until 6 p.m.) That's the same time that the shuttle will stop busing people between Barber and Ann Morrison Parks for the year. So, if you want to take one last splash here's a look at how to take advantage of their services.

Boise River Raft and Tube Labor Day Weekend Rental Hours

Friday, August 30: 12-6 p.m. (Returns due by 9 p.m.)

12-6 p.m. (Returns due by 9 p.m.) Saturday, August 31: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Returns due by 9 p.m.)

10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Returns due by 9 p.m.) Sunday, September 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Returns due by 9 p.m.)

10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Returns due by 9 p.m.) Monday, September 2: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Returns due by 9 p.m.)

Boise River Shuttle Service Labor Day Weekend Hours

Friday, August 30 : 1-9 p.m, shuttle departs on the hour every hour

: 1-9 p.m, shuttle departs on the hour every hour Saturday, August 21: 12-9 p.m., shuttle departs approximately every 20 minutes

12-9 p.m., shuttle departs approximately every 20 minutes Sunday, September 1: 12-9 p.m., shuttle departs approximately every 20 minutes

12-9 p.m., shuttle departs approximately every 20 minutes Monday, September 2: 12-9 p.m., shuttle departs approximately every 20 minutes

Shuttle costs $3 per person.