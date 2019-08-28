Everything You Need to Know About the Last Days of Boise River Float Season
Are you trying to check off a few more boxes on that "summer bucket list?" If you haven't hit the Boise River for a float in 2019, you're running out of time!
As excited as we are for pumpkin spice and college football, Labor Day weekend is always a little bitter sweet in Idaho's capital city. It always marks the end of Boise River float season!
Boise River Raft and Tube at Barber Park will close up shop for the season Monday at 9 p.m. after the last rafts are returned. (They'll be renting rafts until 6 p.m.) That's the same time that the shuttle will stop busing people between Barber and Ann Morrison Parks for the year. So, if you want to take one last splash here's a look at how to take advantage of their services.
Boise River Raft and Tube Labor Day Weekend Rental Hours
- Friday, August 30: 12-6 p.m. (Returns due by 9 p.m.)
- Saturday, August 31: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Returns due by 9 p.m.)
- Sunday, September 1:10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Returns due by 9 p.m.)
- Monday, September 2: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Returns due by 9 p.m.)
Boise River Shuttle Service Labor Day Weekend Hours
- Friday, August 30: 1-9 p.m, shuttle departs on the hour every hour
- Saturday, August 21: 12-9 p.m., shuttle departs approximately every 20 minutes
- Sunday, September 1: 12-9 p.m., shuttle departs approximately every 20 minutes
- Monday, September 2: 12-9 p.m., shuttle departs approximately every 20 minutes
Shuttle costs $3 per person.