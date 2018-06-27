TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Expect lane closures Thursday on Washington Street North.

The intermittent single-lane closures will begin at 5 a.m. that day, according to the city of Twin Falls , allowing contractors to perform maintenance on traffic signals.

Signals affected will be Washington Street and Cheney Drive; Washington Street and North College Road; Washington Street and Falls Avenue; and Falls Avenue and Quincy Street, according to the city.

Contractors will work one intersection at a time — closing lanes as they begin work at each signal and reopening them when completed. Traffic will be diverted to single lanes in both directions, where contractors are performing signal maintenance.

Roads are expected to resume normal operation by 5 p.m. the same day.