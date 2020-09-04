Twin Falls Labor Day Face Off: Grill VS Smoker

Labor Day weekend is pretty much the last hoorah of summer. Not to mention a wonderful barbecue weekend. We have to know if you prefer to grill or smoke your food this weekend.

I know people who swear by grilling over an open flame, I know people who swear by propane and I know people who swear by smokers. We want to know what the majority vote is. No matter what the food is delicious, we all know that, but how do you prepare it. What is your go to appliance?

I have a grill that does both charcoal and propane. I prefer the taste of charcoal actually but it can be difficult to maintain so we don't use it that often. I also very much enjoy the flavor of a smoker. We had some rib eyes one time that were smoked and then grill slightly for that char and it has to be one of the best steaks I have ever had in my entire life.

I definitely think there is room for all of it. I also think it depends on the meat that you are cooking. The average hamburger and hot dog I think are fine on the grill. Now if you put ribs on the grill or tri tip I might cry a little because those meats I think are better smoked. I could also be crazy.