A Fatal Weekend of Accidents on Idaho Highways

Idaho State Police has posted information related to fatal accidents on Idaho highways over the weekend.

Fatal Accident on SH3 in Kootenai County

On Sunday, August 11, 2024, a tragic accident occurred on State Highway 3 in Kootenai County, resulting in the death of a 20-year-old male from Cataldo, Idaho. The crash happened at approximately 5:33 PM near milepost 113.2, five miles south of Interstate 90.

The young man was driving a green 2008 Honda CR-V when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the pavement and overturn. The vehicle ended up fully submerged in the Coeur d’Alene River. Emergency responders arrived quickly, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident led to the closure of SH3 for about an hour, after which the road was partially reopened for alternating traffic while the investigation continued. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Department, Shoshone County EMS, and Shoshone County Fire Department assisted in the response to the crash. The next of kin has been notified.

Two-Vehicle Fatality Crash on SH41 in Bonner County

Later on the same day, another fatal crash occurred in Bonner County on State Highway 41, near Blanchard. The incident happened just before 8:52 PM and involved a Toyota Pickup and a Yamaha dirt bike.

According to the Idaho State Police, a 50-year-old male from Spirit Lake was driving the Toyota Pickup southbound on SH41. He attempted to pass a slow-moving vehicle when he collided with a Yamaha dirt bike, which was traveling northbound without headlights. The driver of the Toyota, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and the minor operating the dirt bike both succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

This tragic accident resulted in the closure of SH41 for approximately five hours as authorities conducted their investigation. The next of kin for both individuals involved has been notified.