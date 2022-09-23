Fiery Crash Kills Four on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people died in a fiery crash Wednesday on the Fort Hall Reservation when a car collided with a potato truck. According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, emergency crews responded a little after 6:30 p.m. to a report of a car on fire at the intersection of Reservation Road and Rio Vista Road. The car had been headed east on Reservation Road when it crashed with the potatoes truck, all four adults inside the sedan died at the scene. The male driver of the truck was taken to a Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The For Hall Police Department along with Idaho State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
