ASHTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old East Idaho man was killed in a rollover early Tuesday morning when a moose ran out in from of his car near Ashton. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Rexburg was headed east on U.S. Highway 20 at around 7:25 a.m. in a Hyundai Elantra when he clipped a moose crossing the highway. The car went off the shoulder, struck a power pole, then rolled onto its top. The man had been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash blocked traffic for about three hours.

