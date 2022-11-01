Rexburg Man Killed in Crash after Hitting Moose on U.S. Highway 20
ASHTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old East Idaho man was killed in a rollover early Tuesday morning when a moose ran out in from of his car near Ashton. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Rexburg was headed east on U.S. Highway 20 at around 7:25 a.m. in a Hyundai Elantra when he clipped a moose crossing the highway. The car went off the shoulder, struck a power pole, then rolled onto its top. The man had been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash blocked traffic for about three hours.
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: 50 essential civil rights speeches
Many of the speakers had a lifetime commitment to human rights, but one tried to silence an activist lobbying for voting rights, before later signing off on major civil rights legislation. Several fought for freedom for more than one oppressed group.
Keep reading to discover 50 essential civil rights speeches.