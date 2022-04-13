Improvements Scheduled for Idaho 27 in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-State Highway 27 is scheduled for three improvement projects in the next several years in Burley. The Idaho Department of Transportation will host an open house with people on hand to discuss the three upcoming projects scheduled this summer into 2026 for State Highway 27. The public meeting is scheduled for April 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.at Mountain View Elementary in Burley. The overall project will be rehabilitation work on two sections of the roadway and a culvert replacement at the G Canal.

The first project is slated for this summer from Burley to the Interstate 84 junction, about a two-mile section. The third project is expected during the winter of 2025 for the G Canal Culvert replacement. The third project would be in the summer of 2026 from Main Street to the Overland Bridge. The meeting will be an open house, self-guided format for people to view the project details and maps. Those unable to attend the open house can call the project manager at (208) 544-7906 or brock.dille@itd.idaho.gov.

