Idaho Fish and Game have sent out a reminder to people that if you come across baby animals in the wild, it is best to just leave them alone. Even if you think you are doing the right thing, there is a good chance you are hurting them more than not.

During the spring, you are more likely to come across baby animals in the wild on your hikes and adventures. That being said, if you come across a baby animal in the wild, seemingly without its mother, please do not approach them or try to save them.

Idaho Fish and Game stated that every year they regularly get calls from people stating that they rescued seemingly abandoned or lost baby animals. The worst thing you can do is to take them away from where you found them.

Young wildlife instinctively stays where their mothers put them, and stay still. The mothers of wild animals will leave their young for lots of reasons trying to find food, luring away predators, or whatever their wild mother instincts tell them. They also know where to go to find the baby again, so moving it is a bad idea.

If for some reason you believe a baby animal is injured or abandoned, you can reach out to Idaho Fish and Game and they will determine whether or not the animal needs to be rescued or moved. Most of the time, we as humans, don't have to save these creatures.

Also, a friendly reminder, please do not try to take wild animal babies as pets and try to raise them as your own. First of all, they need special care that the average person cannot provide. Also, it is illegal in Idaho, so there is that.

You may remember the story of a person in Yellowstone assuming a baby bison was abandoned, they placed it in their vehicle and tried to "rescue" it. The opposite happened, the baby bison had to be put down. Please, leave the wildlife alone.

