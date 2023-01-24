Boy Dies After Dog Attack in East Idaho

BLACK FOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A young boy died following an attack by dogs Saturday evening in East Idaho. According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Black Foot Police officers were called out to Sandy Road for a report of a boy that had been attacked by several dogs, when they arrived they found the boy lying unconscious. The boy and his mother were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where the child was pronounced dead. Fort Hall Police determined the four dogs involved were two Rottweilers and two mixed breed, all of which were put-down by officers. The owners of the dogs have been cited for 15 violations, including vicious animal attack, rabies vaccination, and over the limit of dogs. Fort Hall Criminal Investigators, Federal Bureau of Investigators, Fort Hall Police, Idaho Department of Fish and Game are investigating the incident.

