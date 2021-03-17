Fort Hall School Bus Strikes Power Pole, No One Injured

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Tribal authorities say a school bus driver veered off the road to avoid hitting dogs and struck a power pole, knocking out electricity to hundreds of homes on the Fort Hall Tribal Reservation.

According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, none of the 10 students or bus driver were injured in the Wednesday morning crash in the Gibson District on the reservation. Fort Hall authorities got the call at around 7:32 a.m. that the bus had crashed into the power pole.

More than 300 homes were impacted by the power outage. Idaho Power crews spent the morning working to get electricity restored. According to Fire Chief, Eric King, “the bus driver and students were all checked and were sent back to school to be picked up by their family. We are thankful they are all safe.”

According to Fort Hall Police, the driver had swerved to avoid hitting some dogs in the roadway.

