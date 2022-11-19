Three Killed in Head-on Crash Near Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-Three adults were killed in a head-on crash with a truck Friday evening near Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, all three people killed were a Subaru Legacy when it was hit by a Ford F550 on U.S. Highway 95 at around 5:30 p.m. A 30-year-old female, 32-year-old male passenger, and 62-year-old female passenger were in the Subaru and none were wearing seat belts. The 37-year-old man driving the Ford was not wearing a seat belt either. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

