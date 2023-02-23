Coeur d’Alene Man Killed in Crash Wednesday

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old Coeur d'Alene man died when his car went off the roadway late Wednesday night. According to Idaho State Police, its estimated the crash happened sometime around 10 p.m. on State Highway 97. The 33-year-old man was driving a Tesla when it went off the road and down a steep embankment. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

