Coeur d&#8217;Alene Man Killed in Crash Wednesday

Coeur d’Alene Man Killed in Crash Wednesday

Benito Baeza

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old Coeur d'Alene man died when his car went off the roadway late Wednesday night. According to Idaho State Police, its estimated the crash happened sometime around 10 p.m. on State Highway 97. The 33-year-old man was driving a Tesla when it went off the road and down a steep embankment. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app

Twin Falls Visitor Center Grounds

A Twin Falls History Lesson Awaits At The Center
Filed Under: Coeur d'Alene, fatality, Idaho State Police
Categories: Idaho News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX