Boise Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 56-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Boise. The man had been headed north on State Highway 21 at just before 5 p.m. when he missed a curve and went off the road, according to Idaho State Police. The Boise man was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. Part of the highway was blocked for about four hours. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
