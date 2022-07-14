Man Dies Following Motorcycle Crash Near Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Idaho (KLIX)-A 71-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle into another last week near Sweetwater. According to the Idaho State Police, the crash happened July 8, on U.S. Highway 95 when two motorcycles traveling together crashed. The 71-year-old man rear-ended the other motorcycle as it began to turn onto a side road. The individual was taken to an area hospital where he later died. ISP is investigating the crash.
