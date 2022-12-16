Nampa Man Killed in Crash Near Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old man died after the car he was in rolled on Interstate 84 Thursday morning near Mountain Home. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 7:22 a.m. a 2009 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 24-year-old Nampa man, went into the median and rolled. The 25-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital were he died. The crash blocked part of the interstate for about two hours. The crash remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app