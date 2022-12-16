Nampa Man Killed in Crash Near Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old man died after the car he was in rolled on Interstate 84 Thursday morning near Mountain Home. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 7:22 a.m. a 2009 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 24-year-old Nampa man, went into the median and rolled. The 25-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital were he died. The crash blocked part of the interstate for about two hours. The crash remains under investigation.
