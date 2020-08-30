Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Twin Falls Police with help from other agencies is investigating a shooting that has left a 24-year-old man dead. According to Twin Falls Police, emergency crews responded at around 11:35 p.m. to the 300 block of Washington St North on Saturday and found the man dead in alley from what appears to be a gunshot wound.

Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley has identified the victim as Miguel Esquval, of Jerome. Twin Falls Police have not said if any arrests have been made, but said several interviews have been made. They've asked anyone with information to call them at (208)735-4357, Extension 1.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Police Department, Twin Falls Fire Department, and Magic Valley Regional Paramedics all assisted with the investigation.