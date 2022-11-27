Melba Man Killed in Head-on Crash Saturday Morning

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed two others were injured in a head-on crash Saturday south of Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, a 2012 Ford F150 and Toyota Corolla hit head-on at around 10:42 a.m. on State Highway 45 killing a 26-year-old Melba man. The 33-year-old driver of the Ford and passenger were taken to an area hospital. ISP said the Melba man in the Corolla had been headed north near Deer Flat Road when he crossed the center line. All involved had been wearing seat belts. The crash is still under investigation.

