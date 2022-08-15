Traffic Stop on U.S. 93 in Nevada Finds Guns, Drugs, and Cash

WELLS, Nevada (KLIX)-A traffic stop in Elko County resulted in multiple felony charges for a Washington man when multiple firearms, marijuana, and a large amount of cash were allegedly found during a search. According to the Nevada State Police, 24-year-old Triston Steinman is in the Elko County Jail on 38 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 38-counts of possession or transportation of a firearm without a serial number, 38 counts of manufacture or assemble of a firearm without a serial number, one count of possession of marijuana grater than an ounce, and one count of possession of marijauna with intent to sell.

The charges stem from a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 30 south of Wells on Friday, August 12, when a trooper stopped a BMW sedan for speeding. The trooper took custody of the car under suspicion of criminal activity and a judge later granted a search warrant. The suspect left the scene voluntarily. NHP said a search found firearms without serial numbers, muzzle suppressors, parts for guns, tools, magazines, ammunition, seven pounds of marijuna and a little more than $12k in cash. Troopers and deputies with the Elko County Sheriff's Office later located Steinman, of Edgewood, and booked him into jail. NHP said the suspect could also be facing federal charges.

