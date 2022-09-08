$3.6 Million in Fentanyl Found During Stop on U.S. 93 in Nevada

ELY, Nevada (KLIX)-State police in Nevada found millions of dollars worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop Monday north of Ely. A trooper pulled a car over on U.S. Highway 93 about 20 miles north of Ely for equipment violation, according to Nevada State Police. During the stop the trooper reported seeing signs of criminal activity and asked if the car could be searched, which the driver agreed to. Following a search of the car about 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl was found with the estimated street value of $3.6 million. A Nevada Game Warden assisted the trooper with the search. The suspect was arrested on multiple drug related crimes.

