Nevada State Police: Elko Man Killed in Crash in Early August

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-The Nevada State Police say impairment and speed played a factor in a fatal crash in early August that claimed the life of an Elko man. On Tuesday Nevada State Police (NSP) announced the August 10, crash on SR-225 resulted in the death of the Elko man who had been headed south in a Subaru Impreza at a high rate a speed while the road was wet. The driver lost control of the car, went off the road, hit an embankment, came back onto the roadway and caught on fire. NSP says the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. The man was taken to a local hospital were he later died. NSP says this the 22 fatal crash they've responded to for 2022 in the northeast corner of the state. The crash remains under investigation.

