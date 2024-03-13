Twin Falls County Sheriff Deputy Gets Mooned

He was off duty. Sergeant Ken Mencl was on a train heading east, when he passed a river and (true story!), saw a fisherman on a boat attempting to use a bucket for his business. The guy didn’t expect a passing train and had his drawers around his ankles. The other guys in the boat appeared to burst into laughter. As did train passengers! Ken said his wife and daughter were mortified.

As he explained in a message, he didn’t have his camera ready for that shot, but then if he had, I wouldn’t be able to post that picture!

My guess is, that he has seen plenty of unusual things while patrolling the roads and rivers of southern Idaho. My dad worked for a few years as a peace officer and he shared many odd stories. None of which I can publicly share on this site or air.

Just a reminder, don’t moon law enforcers when they’re on duty. You could receive a court summons!

Ken and his family are devout Latter-Day Saints, and they’re on a pilgrimage to Palmyra, New York. It’s a special place in the history of the faith. I used to live a few miles away, and it’s a beautiful part of the country. Then they plan another pilgrimage to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Baseball strengthens faith because it’s often so disappointing.

Seeing America by train is a longtime dream and on my bucket list. You don’t need to focus exclusively on driving. It’s the perfect tonic for people with stressful jobs.

