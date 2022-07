PRIEST RIVER, Idaho (KLIX)-A 63-year-old man was killed when his UTV crashed Thursday evening in Bonner County. According to Idaho State Police, troopers are investigating the possibility the driver, from Priest River, may have been impaired when his Yamaha side-by-side went off Freeman Lake Road at around 8 p.m. The man was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the UTV. The crash slowed traffic while crews cleared the scene.

