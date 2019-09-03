Two Fatal Recreational Vehicle Crashes in North Idaho

(KLIX)-Idaho State Police investigated two fatal accidents during the holiday weekend in north Idaho, one involving a motorcycle and one involving a UTV.

According to Idaho State Police, 37-year-old Spencer Smith, of Priest River, Idaho was killed after his KTM motorcycle crashed into a creek just north of Priest River at around 7:43 p.m. Saturday, Augutst 31. On Sunday afternoon, ISP also investigated a deadly crash involving a UTV near Priest Lake that killed a Spokane, Washington woman.

ISP said Jessica Stovall, 36, was going fast around a corner and lost control, overturning the UTV in the middle of the road. Stovall was thrown from the vehicle and died, she hadn't been wearing a helmet or seat belt. A passenger, Jeremy Oberdorfer, 25, also of Spokane, did have a seat belt on, but wasn't wearing a helmet and had minor injuries.