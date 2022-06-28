79-year-old Riggins Man Killed in UTV Crash

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-First responders had to use off-road vehicles to get to a fatal side-by-side crash in Idaho County on Sunday morning. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, William "Bill" Bader, of Riggins, was killed in the crash off Race Creek Road, located on private property. Deputies and ambulance crews were called out at around 10:42 a.m. and guided in by a citizen to where the crash happened. The crash remains under investigation.

