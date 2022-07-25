Lewiston Man Drowns on the Salmon River Trying to Save a Dog
PINE BAR, Idaho (KLIX)-Rafters tried to save a Lewsiton man found floating face down in the Salmon River Saturday after he had tried to save a dog caught in the current. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the victim has been identified as Richard Scyphers, 55, who had been rafting with a group of people near Pine Bar. The sheriff's office said Scyphers jumped off the raft with a life jacket and swam out to the dog. The other people on the raft told authorities that didn't see him after he went around a river bend. The sheriff's office said another group of rafters spotted the man face down in the river. They were able to pull him to shore where they attempted life-saving measures, but where unsuccessful. The group then took Scyphers down river to American Bar where they met with the sheriff's office, other authorities, and the coroner.