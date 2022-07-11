California Kayaker Found Dead on the Salmon River
RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-A California man died in a kayaking incident Friday on the Salmon River near Riggins. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were notified that a body was found in the Salmon River three miles up the river from Island Bar. Deputies made their way to the reported location and located the body. The man was identified as Douglas Ensbury, 58, of San Gabriel, California. The incident remains under investigation.
Get our free mobile app
10 Facts You Didn't Know About the Massive Boise Castle
Located at 1700 E Warm Springs Avenue, the "Boise Castle" was the vision of local entrepreneur, Dr. Timothy Barber. Barber helped launch several companies including ClickBank and Keynetics. It was sold to new owners in 2019, but thanks to the Internet Archive, we were able to dig up some cool "did you know" facts about one of the most unique buildings in Boise!