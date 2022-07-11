California Kayaker Found Dead on the Salmon River

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-A California man died in a kayaking incident Friday on the Salmon River near Riggins. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were notified that a body was found in the Salmon River three miles up the river from Island Bar. Deputies made their way to the reported location and located the body. The man was identified as Douglas Ensbury, 58, of San Gabriel, California. The incident remains under investigation.

