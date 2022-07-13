North Fork Man Presumed Drowned on the Salmon River

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-Search crews continued looking for a 20-year-old man presumed to have drowned on the Salmon River Tuesday roughly 30 miles east of Riggins. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said it had gotten a call that a person had been in the water for more than 30 minutes and couldn't be found near the Polly Bemis Ranch. County search crews, Salmon River Dive Team, and a helicopter crew searched the banks Tuesday and Wednesday. No sign of Jessie Stansberry was found. He was wearing a beige-colored shorts. This is the second reported drowning on the Salmon in less than five days. On Friday a California man was found dead in the river.

