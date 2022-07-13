North Fork Man Presumed Drowned on the Salmon River
RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-Search crews continued looking for a 20-year-old man presumed to have drowned on the Salmon River Tuesday roughly 30 miles east of Riggins. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said it had gotten a call that a person had been in the water for more than 30 minutes and couldn't be found near the Polly Bemis Ranch. County search crews, Salmon River Dive Team, and a helicopter crew searched the banks Tuesday and Wednesday. No sign of Jessie Stansberry was found. He was wearing a beige-colored shorts. This is the second reported drowning on the Salmon in less than five days. On Friday a California man was found dead in the river.
Get our free mobile app
How To Tell If Someone Is New To Idaho
Acting like an Idahoan doesn't happen overnight for most people. Tourists and new residents can be easy to spot in Idaho.