Meridian Teen Killed in Wood Cutting Accident

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho County authorities say a Meridian teen was killed late last week in a wood cutting accident. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office identified the teen as 18-year-old Connor Washington who died August 21, in the Seven Devil's area on Forest Road 2109. The sheriff's office said the teen was helping friends cut firewood when he was struck by a falling tree at just before 7 p.m. The sheriff's office asked people gathering fire wood to use extreme caution.

