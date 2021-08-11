Truck Crashes into Salmon River Near Riggins

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was hurt when a semi-truck crashed into the Salmon River Tuesday afternoon near Riggins spilling fuel and oil into the water.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the truck was not injured in the crash on U.S. Highway 95 north of Riggins at a little after 4 p.m. The sheriff's office said it happened on a blind corner of the highway. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

ISP said the truck was loaded with paper products. The driver, James Alden, 60, of Washington was headed south when he lost control and went off the shoulder about 300 feet and down an embankment to the river. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

